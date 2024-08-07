Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

