Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Trading Up 5.4 %

PLMR opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Palomar has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Palomar’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,635.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,228.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $1,113,635.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.