ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 18,519 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

