Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,234.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,584,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.