Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,234.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,584,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PAYC opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
