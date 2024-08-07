Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $15,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYCR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.