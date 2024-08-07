Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

