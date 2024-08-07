Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones Sells 15,271 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,057,516.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.