Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.37% of Peoples Bancorp worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,544 shares of company stock valued at $146,329. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

