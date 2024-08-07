Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$321.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,170 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.
