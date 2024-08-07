Piper Sandler Boosts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $70.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Reddit Stock Down 4.3 %

RDDT opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $79,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

