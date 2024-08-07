Piper Sandler Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $42.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RPD opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

