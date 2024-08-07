Piper Sandler Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $50.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.08% from the stock’s current price.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $47,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.