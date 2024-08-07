Piper Sandler Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $56.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

Shares of JACK opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

