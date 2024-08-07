Piper Sandler Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $8.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $937.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 538,908 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

