Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $96,122.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

