PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $230.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 79,909 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

