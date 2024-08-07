PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.40. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

