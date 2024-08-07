Pranam Kolari Sells 10,432 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Coupang by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 6,838.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after buying an additional 1,021,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

