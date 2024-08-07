Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 16th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Premier Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

PFC stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $846.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

