Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.40. The stock has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.