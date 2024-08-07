Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,367 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

