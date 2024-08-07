Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 18,047 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.