Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE CNX opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

