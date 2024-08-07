Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $65,046.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,695.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $275,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,240. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

