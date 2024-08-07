Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 187,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

