Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $2,930,450. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

