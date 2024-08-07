Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,652 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,993,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALK opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.