Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

