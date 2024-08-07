Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,531,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

