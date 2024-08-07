Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.71 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.