Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,387,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

