Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.