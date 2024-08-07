Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 439.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,982,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 312,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

