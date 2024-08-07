Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 185,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
