Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 185,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.