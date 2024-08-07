Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

