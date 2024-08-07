Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

