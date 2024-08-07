Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $771.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

