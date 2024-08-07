Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,670 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.