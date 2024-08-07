Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 51,533 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.60% of Orchestra BioMed worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 307,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. On average, analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBIO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

