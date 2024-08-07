Primis Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

