Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $294,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $161,236 and sold 2,212 shares valued at $74,610. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.