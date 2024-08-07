ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProAssurance by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Stock Down 2.3 %

PRA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

