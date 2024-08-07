PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

