Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 11,760 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $54.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

