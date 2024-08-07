Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 73,306 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6,303.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.3 %

APPS stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $182.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.