Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $296,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

