Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.02 and a 200 day moving average of $838.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

