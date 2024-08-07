Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Landsea Homes worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $22,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $413.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

