Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

