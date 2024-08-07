Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

